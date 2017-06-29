Patricia "Patti" Jordan, Janesville, WI
Patricia Ann Jordan, age 79, died at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, surrounded by family on June 27, 2017, after a short illness. Patti was born July 8, 1937 in LaSalle, IL, to Samuel and Ruby Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC