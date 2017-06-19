Opening up a city's brewing heritage
Janesville brewer researcher Rob Bier points out the foundation of the former Knipp and Croak breweries near the Rock River. Bier said local Ice Age Trail volunteers have started to clean up the site and hope to erect an historical marker informing people about the city's brewing heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC