Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
A Janesville man already in prison for his eighth intoxicated-driving offense was sentenced to more prison time Wednesday for his ninth. Randy M. Roessler, 46, of 1816 Wesley Ave., Janesville, is a likeable man when he is sober and one of the best bricklayers his employer has ever seen, according to information disclosed at his sentencing in Rock County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC