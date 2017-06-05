Nine-time drunken driver sentenced

A Janesville man already in prison for his eighth intoxicated-driving offense was sentenced to more prison time Wednesday for his ninth. Randy M. Roessler, 46, of 1816 Wesley Ave., Janesville, is a likeable man when he is sober and one of the best bricklayers his employer has ever seen, according to information disclosed at his sentencing in Rock County Court.

