News briefs: Janesville teacher to run against Ryan

A Janesville teacher and School Board member has announced she intends to challenge House Speaker Paul Ryan in the 2018 election for the 1st Congressional District of Wisconsin. She is the third Democrat to announce an intent to run for Ryan's seat, coming after David Yankovich, an Ohio political activist who recently moved to Kenosha, and Randy Bryce, of Caledonia.

