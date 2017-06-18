Missing Person Alert: Janesville Poli...

Missing Person Alert: Janesville Police searching for missing 20-year-old Annelise Wolf

21 hrs ago

Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday. She is described as a white female, 20-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 130 lbs.

