Meeting organized in response to shooting death
The public is invited to a gathering at 5 p.m. Sunday at Fourth Ward Park to respond to the fatal shooting in the Fourth Ward over the weekend. Event organizer Michael Bell said the idea is to bring people together to hear speakers on the topic of stopping violence in the community.
