Marjorie (Margie) Roe, Whitewater, WI
Marjorie Roe passed away on June 25, 2017, from cancer at Agrace Center for Hospice in Janesville. She was born in Fort Atkinson, WI on August 21, 1962, the daughter of Georgia H. and the late Roger J. Roe of rural Whitewater, Lima Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC