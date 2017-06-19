Man who thought images of naked children were not porn is sentenced to probation
A Janesville man who said he didn't know the images of naked girls on his computer were illegal was sentenced to seven years probation, including a year in jail, in Rock County Court on Thursday. James N. Davis, 50, of 811 Hyatt St., Janesville, pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to three counts of possession of child pornography.
