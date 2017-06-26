Kolste's pharmacy bill signed into law

A bill written by Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, that helps patients get medicine in emergencies has been signed into law, according to a news release. Assembly Bill 125, which Gov. Scott Walker signed into law last week, allows pharmacists to extend prescriptions and provide an emergency supply of prescription drugs when necessary and when the prescribing physician is unavailable, according to the release.

