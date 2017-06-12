Juvenile appears in adult court in connection to November shooting
Rock County prosecutors say a Beloit teen arrested Thursday was the second shooter in a November incident near Fourth Ward Park that sent a Janesville man to the hospital with "lethal" injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Eric M. Short, 16, of Beloit, was waived into adult court and appeared Monday on charges of party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Mon
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC