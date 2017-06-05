Janesville shooting suspect appears in court
The man accused of shooting four times at a car on Janesville's west side Monday is homeless and was living in his minivan, he said as he made his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Thursday. The criminal complaint alleges Roach shot a .22-caliber handgun four times at a Subaru driven by a 23-year-old Janesville man.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
