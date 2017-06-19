Janesville man pleads guilty in River...

Janesville man pleads guilty in Riverside Park drunken-driving death

6 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Janesville man pleaded guilty in Rock County Court on Wednesday in a drunken-driving death in Janesville's Riverside Park on Nov. 10. Michael A. Perry, 72, of 618 Sunset Drive pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated driving in the death of Christopher Rabuck, 37, of Janesville. Perry also pleaded no contest to a Janesville municipal citation for first-offense intoxicated driving, which occurred about a month earlier, on Oct. 14. Judge Michael Haakenson fined Perry $1,050 for that offense, along with a nine-month license revocation and one-year ignition interlock, at the request of Janesville Assistant City Attorney Tim Wellnitz.

