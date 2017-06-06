Janesville gas station robbery caught on camera
Police say the suspect smashed the glass on the front door of the Exxon Mobil station on Center Avenue, grabbed 10 to 15 cartons of cigarettes and money, then took off. Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life.
