Janesville gas station robbery caught...

Janesville gas station robbery caught on camera

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Police say the suspect smashed the glass on the front door of the Exxon Mobil station on Center Avenue, grabbed 10 to 15 cartons of cigarettes and money, then took off. Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May 19 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May 18 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,703 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC