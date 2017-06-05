Irene Jacowski, Janesville, WI
Irene M. Jacowski, age 77, of Janesville, died on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Bancroft, WI on June 10, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Sophie Ciesielski, Sr. She attended Stevens Point High School, and married Stephen R. Jacowski in Plover on September 29, 1956.
