Human services board pens resolution
The Rock County Human Services Board plans to bring a resolution before the Rock County Board of Supervisors to request the presence of the county's U.S. representatives and senators and ask them to take a stand on health care. The resolution states that the Affordable Care Act, signed into law in 2010, complements Medicare well.
