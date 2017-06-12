Howard S. Lamb, Janesville, WI

Howard S. Lamb, age 84, a resident of Janesville, passed away early Thursday morning, June 15, 2017, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville, surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1933, in Janesville, the son of the late Stuart J. & Alice Lamb.

