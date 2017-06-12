Howard E. Hansen, Sebring, FL/formerly Janesville, WI
Howard E. Hansen of Sebring, FL and longtime resident of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Royal Care Nursing Home, Avon Park, FL, where he had been a patient for 5 months. At 97 years old, he lived a full life and always made every moment count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|22 hr
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Sun
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC