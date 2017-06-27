Hospital offers heart-y smoothies

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville will dispense pedal-powered smoothies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital's lobby to raise money for the upcoming American Heart Association's Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk. Hospital leaders in costumes with a rock 'n' roll theme will fill orders for heart-healthy fruit smoothies by pedaling a specialized stationary bike that drives an attached blender, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.