Glen Loyd Videos: One fine day on Lake Michigan
Say "seagull" and most people know you're talking about a gregarious, white-and-gray waterbird common around harbors and beaches and highly tolerant of humans. Of the 19 North American gull species, the Ring-billed Gull is the one you're most likely to see around the Great Lakes.
