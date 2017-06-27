Freedom Fest about more than just fun and fireworks
Neviah Abrahams, age 7, dances with her mother, Becca, during a live music performance Saturday, June 25, 2016, during Freedom Fest at New Life Assembly of God in Janesville. When: Gates open at 10a.m. Saturday, July 1. Music starts at 4p.m. with fireworks at 9:30p.m. JANESVILLE - All the activities are free, yet local pastor Jason Karampatsos said he wants attendees of 2017's Freedom Fest to take something else home with them.
