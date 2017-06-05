Eric M. Gramley, Janesville, WI
Eric M. Gramley, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, with his wife by his side. He was born in Akron, OH on November 14, 1945, the son of Harold and Kathleen Gramley.
