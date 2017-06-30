Deerfield man sentenced to prison for luring Janesville girls, assaulting one
A Deerfield man accused of luring two Rock County girls using social media and sexually assaulting one of them was sentenced Friday to 91 2 years in prison, and the next 411 2 years under the thumb of the state Department of Corrections. Brandon W. Urbanski, 37, pleaded guilty last month to exposing a child to harmful descriptions, second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and three counts of child pornography possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
