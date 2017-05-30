Whitewater teens hurt in four-vehicle...

Whitewater teens hurt in four-vehicle crash

Friday May 26 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Two Whitewater teens were injured in a four-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Highway 59 and Pioneer Road in the town of Lima, officials said. Rock County sheriff's deputies and Whitewater EMS responded to the crash at 6:50 p.m., Rock County Communications Center Shift Supervisor Cathy Churchill said Friday morning.

