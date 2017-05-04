Victim of fatal crash on West Court S...

Victim of fatal crash on West Court Street identified

16 hrs ago

The person who died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Janesville has been identified as Calvin Hanchett, 38, of Janesville. Hanchett was one of two people ejected from an SUV after it left the road and hit a tree on Court Street between Sunset Street and Austin Road at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

