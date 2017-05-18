Thunderstorms down trees, cause outages
Two rounds of severe storms battered the Jefferson County area Wednesday night, toppling tress and knocking down power lines. Wednesday's storms hit southern Wisconsin particularly hard with significant damage reported in Rock, Sauk, Columbia, Walworth and Jefferson counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|Thu
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May 5
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC