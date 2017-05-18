Thunderstorms down trees, cause outages

Thunderstorms down trees, cause outages

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Two rounds of severe storms battered the Jefferson County area Wednesday night, toppling tress and knocking down power lines. Wednesday's storms hit southern Wisconsin particularly hard with significant damage reported in Rock, Sauk, Columbia, Walworth and Jefferson counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) 20 hr sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) Thu Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC