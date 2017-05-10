The Latest: Gun theft suspect says he...

The Latest: Gun theft suspect says he had no plans to harm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star Tribune

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Latest on in the case of a Wisconsin man who is accused of stealing 18 guns from a Janesville gun shop, prompting a 10-day manhunt : A man accused of breaking into a Janesville gun shop and stealing 18 weapons says he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar '17 American 31
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC