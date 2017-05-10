The Latest: Gun theft suspect says he had no plans to harm
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Latest on in the case of a Wisconsin man who is accused of stealing 18 guns from a Janesville gun shop, prompting a 10-day manhunt : A man accused of breaking into a Janesville gun shop and stealing 18 weapons says he had no plans to harm the public while he was on the run for 10 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May 5
|Paul
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC