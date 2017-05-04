"Star Wars Day" costume causes the evacuation of a Green Bay area high school

Fans of a popular sci-fi movie series Star Wars, get dressed up in regalia for "Star Wars Day", chanting "May the fourth be with you", a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you." But in one Wisconsin town the day became serious when a student dressed as a storm trooper for "Star Wars Day" prompted the evacuation of Ashwaubenon High School, near Green Bay.

