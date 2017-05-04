"Star Wars Day" costume causes the ev...

"Star Wars Day" costume causes the evacuation of a Green Bay area high school

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Fans of a popular sci-fi movie series Star Wars, get dressed up in regalia for "Star Wars Day", chanting "May the fourth be with you", a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you." But in one Wisconsin town the day became serious when a student dressed as a storm trooper for "Star Wars Day" prompted the evacuation of Ashwaubenon High School, near Green Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan take health care away 3 hr Paul 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar '17 American 31
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at May 05 at 9:24PM CDT

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC