Severe winds and rain causing power outages, downed trees in Janesville

Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker speaks with residents of a two-apartment home at the corner of Racine and Chestnut Streets after a tree fell onto roof and pulled power lines down after a fast moving storm that traveled through the area Wednesday evening, May 17. Dwight McGraw tries to make arrangements to have tree branches and debris cleared after a branch fell onto the hood of his car after a fast moving storm that traveled through the area Wednesday evening, May 17. A fallen tree covers much of home on East Van Buren Street after a fast moving storm traveled through the area Wednesday evening, May 17. A downed tree and a fire at a home on Centerway Avenue closes down the road Wednesday evening, May 17. JANESVILLE - Heavy rain and straight-line winds of speeds between 60 and 70 miles per hour have caused downed trees and powerlines, causing power outages throughout the city, said ... (more)

