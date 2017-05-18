Severe winds and rain causing power outages, downed trees in Janesville

Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker speaks with residents of a two-apartment home at the corner of Racine and Chestnut Streets after a tree fell onto roof and pulled power lines down after a fast moving storm that traveled through the area Wednesday evening, May 17. Dwight McGraw tries to make arrangements to have tree branches and debris cleared after a branch fell onto the hood of his car after a fast moving storm that traveled through the area Wednesday evening, May 17. A fallen tree covers much of home on East Van Buren Street after a fast moving storm traveled through the area Wednesday evening, May 17. A downed tree and a fire at a home on Centerway Avenue closes down the road Wednesday evening, May 17. JANESVILLE - Heavy rain and straight-line winds of speeds between 60 and 70 miles per hour have caused downed trees and powerlines, causing power outages throughout the city, said ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.