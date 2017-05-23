Public Record for May 23, 2017

CHASE A. KELLEY, 17, of 11333 N. Ridge Road, Edgerton, at 3:50 p.m. Friday at 11180 N. Goede Road, town of Fulton, on a charge of substantial battery after Kelley apparently became upset about a traffic incident and approached another driver at a gas station, hitting the man in the mouth with a baseball bat and "causing substantial bodily injury," according to a report. --AARON C. HURD , 33, of 13 W. Ash Lane, Milton, at 2:02 a.m. Sunday at Grant Street and Linden Avenue, Janesville.

