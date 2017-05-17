Public record for May 17, 2017

Public record for May 17, 2017

ROBBERY, reported at 6:07 p.m. Sunday at 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. A man was robbed in the parking lot of Walmart by a white male, approximately 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds with shaggy dark hair and a large beard.

