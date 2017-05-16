Public Record for May 16, 2017
CHASE, at 4:26 p.m. Sunday at 2000 Parkside Drive, Janesville, when an officer tried to stop a red-and-white dirt bike ridden by a male in his late teens or early 20s. The motorcyclist fled at high speed through Riverside Park and could not be found.
