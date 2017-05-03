Officers rack up overtime in gun theft, manifesto case
Local authorities say they spent more than $128,000 on overtime protecting their communities from a man they suspected would commit acts of violence with 18 firearms he stole from a Janesville gun store. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested in rural Vernon County April 14, ending fears over when and where he could possibly stage an attack.
