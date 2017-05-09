Michigan man arrested in Janesville f...

Michigan man arrested in Janesville for possession of child porn and having sex with a child

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Police say the contacted 31-year-old Bryan S. Kind from Gladwin, Michigan. Police say the juvenile, who is 16, was not at the hotel at the time but was located and interviewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar '17 American 31
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC