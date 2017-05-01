Local officials react to heroin-opioid bills
Rock County officials reacted with welcome and skepticism to bills passed Tuesday by the state Legislature in response to the deadly opioid and heroin problem. The bills address what officials call an epidemic causing more deaths from overdose than the state has deaths from traffic crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC