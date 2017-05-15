Judy K. Crisman, Janesville, WI
Judy K. Crisman, age 69, of Janesville, died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, from complications from pneumonia. She was born on March 17, 1948 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Roy and Orla Kurtz and step daughter of Paul Eide.
