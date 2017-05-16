Joseph Jakubowski, Wisconsin man who sent manifesto to Trump, claims...
Joseph Jakubowski, Wisconsin man who sent manifesto to Trump, claims he 'doesn't know' where stolen guns are Joseph Jakubowski broke into a gun store near Janesville Wisconsin, and stole 18 guns, two silencers and ammunition, and mailed the manifesto to the White House on April 4, investigators allege. The Wisconsin man who allegedly stole a cache of firearms and sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump said from jail he "doesn't know" where some of the weapons are.
