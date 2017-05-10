Janesville's Armory to host production of 'Our Town'

Performing as George, Jon Churchwell, center, speaks with Micheal Brunner, who plays his father, during rehearsal for the Armory's upcoming production of Thornton Wilder's 'Our Town.' Young lovers George and Emily, played by Jon Churchwell and Amanda Rodriguez, speak during the first act in a rehearsal of 'Our Town' at the Armory in Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.