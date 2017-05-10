Janesville police seek attempted robbery suspect
Janesville police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman, who is suspected of attempting to rob Stop N Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a report of attempted robbery at 3:37 a.m. Upon arrival, the convenience store clerk told them a white woman, around 5 feet 3 inches tall with a fair complexion, and wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with navy blue sleeves and hood, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes, entered the store and demanded money, according to a department news release.
