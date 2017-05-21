Janesville Police searching for convenience store robber
Janesville officers say they were called to the JR Quick Mart at 650 Midland Road just before 1 Sunday morning. The employee told police he felt threatened when the robber demanded money, although the man didn't seem to have a weapon.
