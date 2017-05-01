Janesville police search for man who ...

Janesville police search for man who robbed convenience store overnight

Monday

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, officers were called to the Campbell's 5 Points Mobil convenience store in the 600 block of W. Milwaukee Street. Witnesses told them someone entered the store, demanded money and ran away.

Read more at WKOW-TV.

Janesville, WI

