Janesville police: Michigan man arrested after suspected sex with teen, child porn possession

A Michigan man was arrested Monday on suspicion he had sex with a 16-year-old girl he met online at a Janesville hotel, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. Police arrested Bryan S. Kind, 31, of Gladwin, Michigan, after they responded to the Ramada Inn, 3900 Milton Ave., at about 8:53 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

