Janesville police: Guns stolen by manhunt suspect no closer to being found
Rock County detectives say they have no new leads in their search for 13 missing guns they say were stolen by manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski. Authorities say they recovered five of the 18 weapons stolen from a Janesville gun shop on April 4 when they captured Jakubowski 10 days later in Readstown, about 130 miles away.
