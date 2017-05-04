Janesville pharmacist to plead guilty in government fraud case
A Janesville pharmacist has agreed to a plea agreement in a federal case that charges him with Medicaid and Medicare fraud. Mark Johnson, who ran the former Kealey Pharmacy in downtown Janesville, would get some prison time under the terms of the agreement, according to an online court document for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
