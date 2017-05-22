Janesville mobile home a total loss a...

Janesville mobile home a total loss after stove burner fire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Janesville Fire Department responded to 407 Kentucky Drive, Lot #70 for reports of a residential fire just before 11:30 p.m. When units arrived to the scene, they reported seeing visible smoke and flames in the kitchen area of the mobile home. The three occupants in the home had been sleeping at the time and were awakened by their smoke detectors sounding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May 19 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May 18 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar '17 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar '17 Putin 9
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC