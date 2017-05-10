Janesville man arrested on fourth OWI charge after he rear-ended a vehicle, authorities say

A Janesville man was arrested Saturday on a fourth-offense intoxicated driving charge, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release. At about 5:08 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers told sheriff's deputies and Janesville police that a dark-colored Pontiac Fiero was swerving in and out of the ditch and crossing the center line while eastbound on West Mineral Point Road by North County H, according to the release.

