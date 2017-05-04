Interstate closures Tuesday, Wednesday

The state Department of Transportation is announcing nighttime lane closures in the coming week on Interstate 90/39 as crews remove the Manogue Road bridge north of Janesville. In a release, the DOT said drivers traveling on the Interstate between Edgerton and Janesville should be prepared to take alternate routes during the overnight hours Tuesday night through Thursday morning, as crews remove the Manogue Road bridge in sections.

