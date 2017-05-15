Interstate closures planned Tuesday night
The state Department of Transportation has rescheduled work to demolish a bridge that will bring overnight closure this week to the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/39. The DOT plans to close the northbound lanes of I-90/39 in a 12-mile stretch between Janesville and Edgerton on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as crews continue to remove the Manogue Road bridge in sections.
