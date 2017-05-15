Historic commission launches sign project
The Janesville Historic Commission will kick off its Historic Sign Project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. The commission plans to buy and install signs for each of the nine historic districts in Janesville, according to the release.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
