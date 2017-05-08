Guns might remain missing
Investigators have little hope they'll discover the location of an automatic weapon and 12 handguns missing in the Joseph A. Jakubowski investigation. Jakubowski is accused of taking 18 firearms, ammunition and silencers from a town of Janesville gun shop April 4 and then disappearing.
