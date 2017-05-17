Go medieval at this weekend's Janesville Renaissance Faire

Tabitha Burch and Ansel Burch appeared as Captain Grace O'Malley and Captain Sir Martin Frobisher as part of the storytelling group 'The Sea Captains' at the 2016 Janesville Renaissance Faire. Cost: $7 for adults ; $5 for those ages 4-12, seniors, military members and emergency services personnel; and free to those ages 3 and younger.

